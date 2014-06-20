Monkey Business at Tama Zoo in Tokyo as Chimpanzee Escapes

A zookeeper disguised as a chimpanzee takes part in an Escaped Animal Drill at Tama Zoological Park. The annual escape drill is held in Tokyo zoos to help prepare zookeepers for what they may face in case an animal escapes from its cage.

(All photos by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

This year a staff member wearing chimpanzee costume roamed around the zoo before it was captured and subdued by zookeepers to prevent it from escaping into the streets of Tokyo.

The rogue chimpanzee attacked one zookeeper before it was cornered.

During the drill, participants used large nets, sticks and tranquilizer guns to make sure the chimpanzee didn’t get away.