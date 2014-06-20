IT company Ferray saves cats and reduces employee stress



(All photos by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

May 31, 2017 – Tokyo IT company Ferray Corporation has adopted nine abandoned cats which now inhabit their office in an attempt to reduce employee stress and increase productivity and office communication. According to CEO Hidenobu Fukuda, the original idea was to help abandoned cats by giving them a place to live, eat and sleep. Employees are allowed to take the cats home after work and return them the next day.



The company encourages workers to look after cats outside the office as well and pays a monthly stipend to employees who adopt rescued cats themselves.



CEO Hidenobu Fukuda seen with a cat.



Cats rests between computers at Ferray Corporation.



Staff can even bring their own pets into the office.