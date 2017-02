(All photos by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

Otonamaki is a Japanese therapeutic method to alleviate stiffness and posture problems as well as provide a relaxation effect.

A participant is wrapped in a large piece of breathable cloth resembling a sheet for about 15 to 20 minutes.

The therapy comes from Ohinamaki, the practice of wrapping up babies in a cloth in a similar manner, which is believed to give them a feeling of security and help them with their physical development. (Below)