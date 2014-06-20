Phallus Festival : Kanamara Matsuri



All photos by Hiroshi Omori/AFLO

Phallus Festival or Kanamara Matsuri took place at Kanayama Shrine in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, on April 2. The event is held every year on the first Sunday of April.

The shrine celebrates the legend of a steel penis and used to be frequented by prostitutes praying for protection from sexually transmitted diseases. Visitors now wish for easy delivery, marriage and matrimonial harmony.

A huge pink phallus is carried on a float. Visitors can even buy phallus shaped candy and decorations.

The unusual festival has become a popular tourist spot attracting many overseas visitors.