(All photos by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

Over 1500 Pikachu mascots paraded the streets of Yokohama on August 16 as part of an annual “Pikachu Outbreak” event where flocks of cute Pokemon character take over the Minato Mirai area.

At night, Pikachus wore costumes lit up with LED illuminations.

This year’s theme is “Science is Amazing.”

The event runs til August 16.