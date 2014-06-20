Robot hotel opens near Tokyo Disneyland

Henn-na Hotel, which translates as Strange Hotel, is managed by robots who can attend guests in English, Chinese, Korean and Japanese. Every room has a concierge robot “Tapia” set to talk or take requests from guests such as starting electric appliances or providing weather information and news. Henn-na hotel opened on March 15 with room charges starting from JPY 17,000 per night. The brand opened its first robot hotel in 2015 in Nagasaki.

(All photos by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)