AIBO robots attend funeral ceremony

Chiba, Japan – December 20, 2018: Sony’s pet robot AIBO are lined up in front of an altar for funeral ceremony at the Kofukuji temple in Isumi, Chiba prefecture, Japan, December 20, 2018. (Photo by Richard Atrero de Guzman/AFLO)



Chiba, Japan – December 20, 2018: Sony’s pet robot AIBO are prepared for funeral ceremony at the Kofukuji temple in Isumi, Chiba prefecture, Japan, December 20, 2018. (Photo by Richard Atrero de Guzman/AFLO)



Chiba, Japan – December 20, 2018: People attend the funeral ceremony of Sony’s pet robot AIBO at the Kofukuji temple in Isumi, Chiba prefecture, Japan, December 20, 2018. (Photo by Richard Atrero de Guzman/AFLO)