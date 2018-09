Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn



(Photo by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

Tokyo Game Show (TGS) 2018 took place at the International Convention Complex Makuhari Messe in Chiba.

668 companies from 41 countries exhibited their latest video games and softwares at a four-day trade show.



(Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

The event introduced new video games in the venue divided into different areas such as Smartphone Game Area, E-Sport Area, VR/AR Area and Indie Game Area.



(Photo by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)