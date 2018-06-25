Tokyo Toy Show 2019

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn



June 13, 2019, Tokyo, Japan – Japan’s toy maker Tomy displays Pokemon’s characters Pikachu and Eevee shaped robots which react to human voices at the annual International Tokyo Toy Show in Tokyo on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Some 160,000 people are expecting to visit a four-day toy trade show which displays 35,000 latest toys from 40 countries. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)



June 13, 2019, Tokyo, Japan – Japan’s toy maker Tomy displays a helicopter toy Owlees, an owl shaped pet robot and which flies when the user takes care of it at the annual International Tokyo Toy Show in Tokyo on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Some 160,000 people are expecting to visit a four-day toy trade show which displays 35,000 latest toys from 40 countries. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)



June 13, 2019, Tokyo, Japan – Japan’s toy maker Tomy displays NHK’s program “Don’t Sleep Through Life” character Chiko-chan shaped loud speaker which can change user’s voice to Chiko-chan’s voice at the annual International Tokyo Toy Show in Tokyo on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Some 160,000 people are expecting to visit a four-day toy trade show which displays 35,000 latest toys from 40 countries. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)



June 13, 2019, Tokyo, Japan – Japan’s toy maker Tomy displays a popular train toy “Plarail” at the annual International Tokyo Toy Show in Tokyo on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Some 160,000 people are expecting to visit a four-day toy trade show which displays 35,000 latest toys from 40 countries. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)