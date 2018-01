Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn



(All photos by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

Director Sofia Coppola attended a Japan premiere for her film “The Beguiled” on January 17 in Tokyo.

Coppola won best director at the Cannes Film Festival for the movie which is a remake of the 1971 Clint Eastwood film.

The Beguiled opens in Japanese theaters on February 23.



Japanese dancer Tamiyo Kusakari also attended the event.