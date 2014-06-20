Carly Rae Jepsen attends 10th Anniversary Party for Shueisha Flag Shop in Japan



(All photos by Naoki Nishimura/AFLO)

Canadian singer Carly Rae Jepsen and attended the 10th anniversary party for Japanese fashion site Shueisha Flag Shop at Royal Garden Cafe AOYAMA in Tokyo on June 22.

Jepsen looked fashionable in short blond hair, wearing jumper and oversized flared pants.

The singer was chosen as shop’s icon, and Japanese fashion advisor Yoko Fuchigami (comedian Robert Akiyama in disguise) joined the celebration.

The two looked amused when presented with a huge cake which had their faces drawn with cream.