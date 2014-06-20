“David Bowie Is” Exhibition in Tokyo

(All photos by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

David Bowie Is exhibition debuted in Tokyo on January 5, 2017 in Tennozu Isle.

More than 300 items were displayed including original costumes, handwritten lyrics, photographs and films of the legendary singer who passed away on January 10, 2016 at the age of 69.

Ever since its kickoff at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) in 2013, the exhibition has travelled to various cities worldwide including Paris, Berlin and Chicago.

Japan is the only Asian country to host the exhibition, a country whose culture Bowie was fascinated with and where he performed dozens of concerts.

The exhibition officially opens on January 8 which would have been Bowie’s 70th birthday and runs til April 9.