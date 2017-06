(All photos by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

The annual French Film Festival opened on June 22 in Tokyo, Japan.

Total of 12 movies will be screened during the 4 day event.

Numerous French stars flew in to attend the event, including Isabelle Huppert who is the delegation leader and renowned director Paul Verhoeven.



Reception party took place at the French Embassy afterwards.

Catherine Deneuve

Japanese actor / director Takeshi Kitano was in attendance as well.



(L-R) Lou de Laage and Edouard Baer