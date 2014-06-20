Ghost in the Shell Press Conference and World Premiere

Actors Scarlett Johansson, Juliette Binoche, Pilou Asbaek, Takeshi Kitano and director Rupert Sanders attended the press conference and world premiere for their movie “Ghost in the Shell” in Tokyo on March 16.

The sci-fi action flick is based on the Japanese manga with the same title by Masamune Shirow. The movie hits Japanese theaters on April 7th.

(All photos by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

Scarlett Johansson looked stunning in a teal jumpsuit by Balmain, giving a glimpse of her back tattoo.

Director Rupert Sanders



Juliette Binoche

Pilou Asbaek

Earlier on the same day, Scarlett appeared at the press conference wearing a jumpsuit with side-slit harem pants, showing off her toned legs.