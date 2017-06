All photos by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO

American singer-songwriter Grace VanderWaal arrived at Narita International Airport on June 14.

Despite her flight being delayed 28 hours, the 13 year old prodigy appeared to be in good spirits and signed for her fans who were waiting at the lobby.

VanderWaal came to Japan for the first time to attend her mini live showcase and talk event supported by Spottify on June 17, to celebrate her Japanese debut.