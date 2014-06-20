Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 premiere in Japan



(All photos by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” premiere was held at the Shin-Toyosu Brillia Running Stadium on April 10 in Tokyo.

Actors Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista and Director James Gunn appeared on stage alongside Japanese voice actors to greet the fans.

The world tour of the “Galaxy Carpet Event” continues worldwide, kicking off in Japan.

The film will be released in Japan on May 12.



(Above) Chris Pratt brought his gorgeous wife and actress Anna Faris to the event and gave her a kiss on the red carpet.



Zoe Saldana wore a black transparent pantsuit by Loewe.