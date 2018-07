Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn



(All photos by Sho Tamura/AFLO)

Hollywood Collectors Convention No.15 took place on June 30 and July 1 in Tokyo.

Actors Mischa Collins and Mark Sheppard from the TV series “Supernatural” attended the event where they participated in meet and greet sessions with the Japanese fans.



Mischa Collins signing autographs for his fans.



Mark Sheppard poses for photos with a female fan.