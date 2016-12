(All photos by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

Actor Steven Yeun poses for the cameras during the 11th Hollywood Collector’s Convention at Shinagawa Prince Hotel on December 29, 2016, Tokyo, Japan. Four of the cast members for the popular TV series The Walking Dead visited Japan to promote the show and spend time with the fans during the 2-day event.

Alanna Masterson smiles for the camera.

Josh McDermitt and Michael Cudlitz warmly welcomed by Japanese fans.