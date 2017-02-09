Hollywood’s Millenial Daughters promote Samantha Vega



(All photos by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

(L to R) Scarlet Rose Stallone, Sophia Rose Stallone, Amelia Gray Hamlin and Delilah Belle Hamlin and pose during Samantha Vega Millennial Sisters event at Samantha Thavasa Omotesando Gates Store on July 26 in Tokyo.

Japanese handbag brand invited Sylvester Stallone’s daughters Sophia and Scarlet, along with Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna’s daughters Delilah and Amelia, whom they’ve named Millenial Sisters, to celebrate the launch of their new line West Coast Samantha Vega by Nicola Formichetti.



Scarlet and Sophia pose with their celebrity mother, Jennifer Flavin who also attended the event.



Girls had fun taking selfies.