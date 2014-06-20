Hugh Jackman Arrives in Japan



(All photos by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

Australian actor Hugh Jackman arrived at Narita International Airport with his wife Deborrah-Lee Furness to promote his movie “Logan,” his final Wolverine movie, on May 22.



Japanese fans gave a warm welcome to the Hollywood star who appeared carrying a bookbag and wearing a pair of dark sunglasses.



Hugh was in good spirits and spent time signing autographs and posing for selfies with the fans.



He will be attending the red carpet event and press conference for “Logan,” which hits theaters on June 1 in Japan.