(All photos by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

Australian actor Hugh Jackman attended a red carpet event for the Marvel movie “Logan” at Roppongi Hills in Tokyo on May 24.

Jackman and Mangold received a warm welcome from the Japanese fans and spent time signing autographs and taking selfies.



Jackman looking dapper in a black pinstripe suit which he paired with a brown tie.



Jackman and Mangold were asked to make hand imprints.



Jackman’s final Wolverine movie will be released in Japan on June 1.