(All photos by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

Australian actor Hugh Jackman and singer / actress Keala Settle attended a special red carpet event for the musical movie ”The Greatest Showman” in Tokyo on February 13.

Jackman spent time signing and taking selfies with the Japanese fans.

The musical movie directed by Michael Gracey will be released in Japan on February 16.