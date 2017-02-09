David Beckham in Japan to promote casino industry



(All photos by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

Former English professional soccer star David Beckham attended a news conference for Las Vegas Sands Corp. on October at Palace Hotel in Tokyo.

Beckham, who acts as Sands’ global ambassador, attended a panel session to discuss the potential for integrated resorts in Japan.

Casino gambling was legalized at the end of December 2016 and the government is looking to establish special integrated resorts as a way of stimulating economic growth.

Beckham looked dapper in a dark suit and slicked back hair.