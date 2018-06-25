Mission: Impossible – Fallout press conference in Tokyo

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn



(Video by Naoki Nishimura/Nippon News)

Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, Simon Pegg and Henry Cavill attended the press conference for “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” in Tokyo, Japan, July 18,2018. The “M:I” team who arrived in Tokyo last night were in good spirits and answered questions from the Japanese media at The Ritz Carlton Tokyo in Roppongi on Wednesday morning. Tom Cruise appeared dapper in pale pink shirt and brown pants. He talked about his broken ankle which he injured while filming a chase scene on top of a building, whose incident is actually used in the film. The bathroom fight scene between Tom and Henry Cavill who plays a CIA agent required countless takes, and Henry says “he was crying on the outside,” which brought about a laughter among the crowd. Simon Pegg revealed that he was horrified to see Tom fall off a helicopter because he was not made aware that such scene was taking place. He thought that Tom had actually fallen off the helicopter and screamed. The much anticipated 6th installment of the hit series opens on August 3 in Japan. (Video by Naoki Nishimura/Nippon News)