Jeremy Renner attends Tokyo Comic Con

Actor Jeremy Renner attended the Tokyo Comic Con 2016 at Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall on December 3.

The 3-day event is part of San Diego Comic-Con International and is being held for the first time in Japan.

(All Photos by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

After spending the entire day signing autographs for fans, the actor left the venue dressed in all black.

Legendary comic book writer Stan Lee looking energetic at age 93.

Famous Delorian from “Back to the Future” was exhibited as well.