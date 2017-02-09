Jessica Chastain wows crowd at her movie promo event in Tokyo

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn



(All photos by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

Actress Jessica Chastain attended a press conference and stage greeting for her film “The Zookeeper’s Wife” in Tokyo on November 27.

She appeared in an elegant black dress with a deep plunge neckline.

Chastain first greeted the crowd in Japanese, saying “Arigato, ohayo (Thank you, good morning).”

Famous Japanese calligrapher who specializes in kanji Souun Takeda also attended, presenting his skills.

The movie which she calls a “labor of love” is based on a true story of a Polish zoologist Antonina Zabinski (played by Chastain) who sheltered Jews in Warsaw Zoo during the Nazi occupation.

The film opens in Japan on December 15.