(All photos by Sho Tamura)

Jessie J attended a press conference for cosmetics brand Make Up For Ever at Ginza Six in Tokyo, Japan, on July 20.

She took photos with her fans who gathered for the special luncheon whose theme was glamorous red and black.

Jessie J put lipstick on Japanese celeb Harry Sugiyama.

The British singer and a renowned makeup artist Sammy Mourabit have teamed up to create a new line of cosmetics for Make Up For Ever.