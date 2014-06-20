Johnny Depp arrives at Tokyo International Airport



American actor Johnny Depp arrived at Tokyo International Airport on June 20.

The Hollywood star is here to promote his movie “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” the fifth installment to the huge hit series in which Depp plays Captain Jack Sparrow.



Depp appeared past 12:30AM, but there were hundreds of fans eagerly waiting for his arrival at the lobby.

Depp was in good spirits and took time to greet his admirers with autographs and handshakes.



Depp arrived carrying his guitar.



“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” will be released in Japan on July 1st.