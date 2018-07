Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn

Actor Chris Pratt, actress Bryce Dallas Howard, director Juan Antonio Bayona and producer Colin Trevorrow attend the Japan Premiere for the film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom on June 27, 2018, Tokyo, Japan. Japan was the last stop for the world tour of the film which will be released in Japan on July 13. (Video by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Nippon News)