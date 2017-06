(All photos by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

Actor Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski attended the premiere of their movie “John Wick: Chapter 2” at Roppongi Hills in Tokyo on June 13.

Sporting a beard, Keanu looked dapper in a black suit.

Director Chad Stahelski (R) has worked as a stuntman for years, including his performance as a stunt double for Keanu in “The Matrix.”

“John Wick: Chapter 2” opens on July 7 in Japan.