Keanu Reeves arrives in Japan!

Actor Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski arrived at Narita International Airport in Japan on June 11, where they received a warm welcome from some 250 fans who were eagerly awaiting for their arrival.

They are here to promote “John Wick : Chapter 2,” the much-awaited sequel to their 2014 hit “John Wick.”

Donning a beard, Keanu appeared relaxed wearing a casual grey v-neck shirt, black jacket and pants. It’s been 2 years since his last visit to Japan.

The actor and director were in good spirits and took time to sign autographs for the Japanese fans.

“John Wick : Chapter 2” hits Japanese theaters on July 7.