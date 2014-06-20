Entertainment, International Celebrities

Keanu Reeves arrives in Japan!


(All photos by AFLO)

Actor Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski arrived at Narita International Airport in Japan on June 11, where they received a warm welcome from some 250 fans who were eagerly awaiting for their arrival.
They are here to promote “John Wick : Chapter 2,” the much-awaited sequel to their 2014 hit “John Wick.”

Donning a beard, Keanu appeared relaxed wearing a casual grey v-neck shirt, black jacket and pants. It’s been 2 years since his last visit to Japan.

The actor and director were in good spirits and took time to sign autographs for the Japanese fans.
“John Wick : Chapter 2” hits Japanese theaters on July 7.

