The Irish-German actor Michael Fassbender attended a special screening for his movie “Assassin’s Creed” on February 15 in Tokyo.

Also in attendance was Japanese actor Takumi Saito who did the voiceover.

(All photos by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

Fassbender also produced the movie, which is based on an award-winning action-adventure video game series.

“Assasin’s Creed” hits Japanese theaters on March 3rd.