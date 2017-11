Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn



(All photos by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

Designer Michael Kors and actress Kate Hudson attended ”Michael Kors Watch Hunger Stop Charity Gala Dinner in Tokyo” at the Riva degli Etruschi restaurant on November 13.

The event was organised in collaboration with VOGUE JAPAN to raise money to deliver meals to malnourished children around the world.



Kate donned a stylish pixy cut and a sparkly high slit long skirt flaunting her toned leg.