Miranda Kerr arrives at Narita International Airport

Miranda Kerr arrived at Narita International Airport in Chiba on July 9, 2017.

The Australian supermodel received a warm welcome from her fans who were eagerly awaiting for her arrival at the airport lobby.



Kerr will be attending a series of cooking events to promote Japanese miso brand Marukome, who will be introducing new products which were created in collaboration with her. She was seen holding “I love miso soup” T shirt.



Sporting a big bling, the newlywed flaunted her toned abs in cropped top and floral pants, pairing with block-heeled sandals in matching colors.



