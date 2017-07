(All photos by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr attended a series of cooking events to promote Japanese miso maker Marukome’s new products which were created in collaboration with her. (July 10, 2017)

Kerr introduced Marukome’s new Organic Miso Powder which can be used for soups, salads and grilled dishes.

Kerr prepared some dishes, showing off her cooking skills.



Looking pretty in star patterned dress and white pumps.