Miranda Kerr poses with Japanese umbrellas at Takano Yuri beauty clinic event

(All photos by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr attended a promotional event for Takano Yuri beauty clinic at Mandarin Oriental in Tokyo Hotel on July 11.

Earlier on, Kerr enjoyed riding through the shopping district of Ginza inside a campaign car, which she seems to have thoroughly enjoyed despite the heat. She commented that people on the streets were happy and surprised when they spotted her inside the car.

This is the second time the newlywed model stars in a TV commercial for the popular beauty clinic in Japan.

Kerr looked radiant with impeccable makeup and glowing complexion, wearing a long floral dress.

Yuri Takano gave Miranda three traditional Japanese umbrellas as a surprise gift, one for each family member – her son Flynn and Evan Spiegel (Snapchat CEO) whom she married in May.