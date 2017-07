(All photos by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

Miranda Kerr rode through Ginza on a campaign bus on July 11.

Australian supermodel braved the Tokyo heat to ride on the purple trolley along Ginza Chuo Dori as part of the promotion event for Japanese beauty clinic Takano Yuri.

Kerr looked pretty sporting a wavy bob, wearing a white dress and jeweled sandals.