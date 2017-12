Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn



(All photos by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

The opening ceremony for KIMONO ROBOTO exhibition was held on November 30 at Omotesando Hills in Tokyo.



Model Kate moss wore a sleek black pantsuit with high heels.

The exhibition features 13 kimonos created by experts using traditional methods which were worn by robots.

The exhibition runs til December 10.