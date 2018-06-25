A Star is Born Japan Premiere

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn



Japanese model Rola (L) and American actor and director Bradley Cooper (R) are on stage for an event during the Japan premiere for the movie A Star is Born on December 11, 2018, Tokyo, Japan. The casts received a warm welcome from the Japanese fans at the event. The film will be released in Japan on December 21. (Photo by Nicolas Datiche/AFLO) (JAPAN)



American actor and director Bradley Cooper is on stage for an event during the Japan premiere for the movie A Star is Born on December 11, 2018, Tokyo, Japan. The casts received a warm welcome from the Japanese fans at the event. The film will be released in Japan on December 21. (Photo by Nicolas Datiche/AFLO) (JAPAN)



Japan Kano sisters poses for photographers on red carpet during the Japan premiere for the movie A Star is Born on December 11, 2018, Tokyo, Japan. The casts received a warm welcome from the Japanese fans at the event. The film will be released in Japan on December 21. (Photo by Nicolas Datiche/AFLO) (JAPAN)



Japanese talent Ari Mizusawa poses for photographers on red carpet during the Japan premiere for the movie A Star is Born on December 11, 2018, Tokyo, Japan. The casts received a warm welcome from the Japanese fans at the event. The film will be released in Japan on December 21. (Photo by Nicolas Datiche/AFLO) (JAPAN)