Yoshiki attends press conference for “xXx 4”

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn



Yoshiki, movie director D.J. Caruso and Producer Mark Johnson attend the press conference for Hollywood movie “xXx 4” in Tokyo, Japan on January 25. Yoshiki has been appointed as the music director for the movie starring Vin Diesel. (Photo by Yohei Osada/AFLO)



Yoshiki, movie director D.J. Caruso and Producer Mark Johnson attend the press conference for Hollywood movie “xXx 4” in Tokyo, Japan on January 25. Yoshiki has been appointed as the music director for the movie starring Vin Diesel. (Photo by Yohei Osada/AFLO)



Yoshiki attends the press conference for Hollywood movie “xXx 4” in Tokyo, Japan on January 25. Yoshiki has been appointed as the music director for the movie starring Vin Diesel. (Photo by Yohei Osada/AFLO)