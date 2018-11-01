Music

Japanese Drum TAO group perform “Mangekyo”

November 16, 2018, Tokyo, Japan – Members of Japanese drum performance group “DRUM TAO” perform a non-verbal entertainment program with projection mapping “Mangekyo” in Tokyo on Friday, November 16, 2018. The “Mangekyo” had a trial project for foreign tourists and disabled people such as hearing impaired persons as Japanese government has a project to attract 40 million foreign visitors to Japan in 2020. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO) LWX -ytd-
Members of Japanese drum performance group “Drum TAO” perform at a press preview of their performance “Mangekyo” at the Shinagawa Prince hotel in Tokyo on Friday, September 15, 2017. They will start a non-verbal performance “Mangejyo” from September 16 through October 29 aiming at foreign tourists as Japanese government has a project to attract 40 million foreign visitors to Japan in 2020.
