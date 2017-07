(Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

Actress Natalie Portman attended DIOR FOR LOVE event at Terrada Warehouse in Tokyo, Japan, on July 19.

The event celebrates the launch of a new Miss Dior perfume and Rouge Dior lipstick.



(Photo by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

Portman is in Japan as a Dior brand ambassador for a global promotional tour.



(Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)