(All photos by Naoki Nishimura/AFLO)

Singer Niall Horan arrived at Narita Airport in Japan on July 4.

The former One Direction member is here to promote his second solo single “Slow Hands” which was released on May 4.

This is his first visit to Japan as a solo artist after his group One Direction went into hiatus in 2016.

Niall took time to sign autographs and take selfies with many Japanese fans who were eagerly waiting for his arrival at the airport lobby.