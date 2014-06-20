Paul McCartney arrives at Tokyo International Airport

Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell arrived at Tokyo International Airport on a private jet on April 23.
The former Beatles member was in good spirits and cheerfully greeted the Japanese fans who had been waiting anxiously for his arrival at the lobby.
Paul will be holding 4 concerts in Japan for his “One of One” tour.
