“Pirates of Caribbean : Dead Men Tell No Tales” Japan Premiere



(All photos by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

Premiere for the movie “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” took place at Shinagawa Prince Hotel in Tokyo on June 20.

(L to R) Japanese actress Chiaki Kuriyama, actress Kaya Scodelario, actor Johnny Depp, actor Brenton Thwaites and Japanese actor Taishi Nakagawa.

Depp took time to pose for selfies with a fan dressed up as Depp’s character, Captain Jack Sparrow.

The fifth installment to the hit series opens on July 1 in Japan.

Japanese dancers performed a traditional dance “Yosakoi” to welcome the cast and celebrate the release of the movie.