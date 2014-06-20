Resident Evil: The Final Chapter world premiere in Tokyo

Actress Milla Jovovich and Rola attend the world premiere of the film “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” in Tokyo, Japan on December 13, 2016.

(All photos by Naoki Nishimura/AFLO)

Eoin Macken

Milla Jovovich sizzled in a very revealing purple Elie Saab slit dress with a plunging neckline. Her husband Paul W.S. Anderson directed the film in which their daughter Ever makes an appearance. The threesome took the center stage.

Lee Joon-gi and actress Ali Larter

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter opens on January 27, 2017.