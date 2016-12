“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” cast received a warm welcome from the Japanese fans as they arrived at Narita International Airport in Chiba today, December 6.

(All photos by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

Actor Diego Luna and director Gareth Edwards spent time signing for fans and posing for the cameras.

The cast will be attending the Japan Premiere for the latest installment of the Lucasfilm’s Star Wars saga which hits Japanese theaters on December 16.