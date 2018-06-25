Entertainment

Shingo Katori switches on Hibiya Midtown illuminations

November 14, 2018, Tokyo, Japan – Shingo Katori, former member of Japanese pop group SMAP attends the lighting-up ceremony of the illuminations “Starlight Tree 2018” at the Tokyo Midtown Hibiya in Tokyo on Wednesday, November 14, 2018. The colorful LED illuminations on a 8-meter tall Christmas tree and other trees will be carried through February 14, 2019. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)
