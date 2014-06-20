Simon Baker attends The Japan Cup as Longines Ambassador

(All photos by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

Australian actor and director Simon Baker attended The 36th running of The Japan Cup (G1) at the Tokyo Horse Racetrack in Japan on Sunday November 27th.

Well-known for his role in TV series “The Mentalist” and movies such as “The Devil Wears Prada,” the 47 year-old actor has served as Longines Ambassador of Elegance since 2012.

The Swiss watchmaker Longines has been partnering with The Japan Cup horse race for many years, and Baker acted as a presenter for Longines Prize for Elegance at the event.

Actor looking dapper in perfect styled coif and navy suit.

Simon will be starring in his directorial debut “Breath,” a film based on Tim Winton novel, which will be released in 2017.