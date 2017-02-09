Spider-Man: Homecoming Japan premiere



(Photo by AFLO)

Japan premiere for the movie “Spider-Man: Homecoming” took place in Shinjuku, Tokyo last night August 7.

British actor Tom Holland and American director John Watts attended the event and greeted the fans on the red carpet and from the stage.



(Photo by Yohei Osada/AFLO)

Holland and Watts tried playing Japanese traditional drums on stage wearing happi or traditional short robe.



(Photo by Yohei Osada/AFLO)

Fans gave a warm welcome to the stars who are visiting Japan for the first time.



(Photo by Yohei Osada/AFLO)

The Marvel film opens in Japanese theaters on August 11.